Video: Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine

This is our reality right now... Ukrainians are not afraid but we need your help. We are brave but without your support, we won’t be able to stop this horrific Russian attack this Putin’s insane regime. We are falling asleep to the sound of air raid sirens and all our cities are being bombed. We are waking up every day to the news of more merciless bloodshed on our streets. But, as a journalists we refuse to run. We need to report on the situation and inform the Ukrainian people to maintain the spirits in these impossible times. It is also vital that world sees the truth not the barrage of Putin’s lies. Explotion We are incredibly proud of the courage of our military. This selfless sacrifice of the brave Ukrainian men protecting the small island of Zmiiniy will never be forgotten. Each minute our brave men in under shelling and bullets. Even our children are begging for this bloodshed to stop. Putin stop the war We need your support like never before. Please stand with Ukraine, for our people, the people of Europe and the people of the world. Our peace is your peace; our future is your future Автор відео: журналіст програми Факти ICTV - Наталя Луценко  

Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine
Автор відео: журналіст програми Факти ICTV — Наталя Луценко

 

Главная / Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine / 27.02.2022 18:47
27.02.2022 18:47

