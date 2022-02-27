seach
Video: CHERNOBYL 2.0 — How to stop the disaster?

Russian troops in Ukraine threaten not only this country but the whole world. They bombed a radioactive waste storage facility in Kyiv, destroyed radiation monitoring systems, blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv and an oil depot in Kyiv. They hit rockets and illicit weapons in kindergartens, hospitals and homes, kill civilians and children. The Russian occupiers seized the Chernobyl station, and today they have an atomic bomb with a capacity of 500 Hiroshima. If they activate it, a nuclear apocalypse awaits the whole world! Ukraine will prevent the nuclear disaster, but we need your help. Close the sky! Ukrainian army will do the rest.

CHERNOBYL 2.0 — How to stop the disaster?
27.02.2022 19:16
27.02.2022 19:16

